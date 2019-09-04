Fatal crash involving bus of 20+ passengers and vehicle closes I-81

FREDERICK, Va. (WDVM) — A fatal crash involving a bus and passenger vehicle early Wednesday morning closes both directions on I-81 between WV-Exit 5/ Inwood and VA Exit 23/Clearbrook, according to police.

The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. According to Berkeley County, West Virginia dispatch, a bus and passenger vehicle were both traveling northbound 81 near the West Virginia/Virginia state line when they collided.

Police say the bus crossed the median into the southbound lanes on the West Virginia side. The bus is upright and was carrying more than 20 passengers. Two of those passengers were taken to a hospital to be checked out.

The driver of the passenger vehicle died, according to dispatch.

Alternate routes include Rt. 11, Rt. 9, Rt. 51, Rt. 340, Rt. 7.

