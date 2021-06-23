Fatal crash in Manassas kills 13-year-old boy

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — One man is now behind bars after an April 4 crash that killed a 13-year-old boy from Bristow and injured others.

The crash happened in the area of the Prince William Parkway and University Boulevard in Manassas.

34-year-old Edward Yohan Aguirre Benitez was making a left on red when the driver of a ford collided with his Honda Civic.

In addition to the 13-year-old who lost his life, the crash also injured a 35-year-old woman, a 16-year-old teen who sustained life-threatening injuries and a 9-year-old boy who had all been in the Ford. Benitez was also treated for minor injuries.

He was charged with reckless driving, hit and run and driving without a license.

Prior to this fatal crash, Benitez was involved in a separate accident before fleeing the scene. The 37-year-old woman involved in that one followed Benitez to the fatal crash.

