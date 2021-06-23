Fatal crash in Manassas kills 13-year-old boy

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — One man is now behind bars after an April 4 crash that killed a 13-year-old boy from Bristow and injured others.

The crash happened in the area of the Prince William Parkway and University Boulevard in Manassas.
34-year-old Edward Yohan Aguirre Benitez was making a left on red when the driver of a ford collided with his Honda Civic.

In addition to the 13-year-old who lost his life, the crash also injured a 35-year-old woman, a 16-year-old teen who sustained life-threatening injuries and a 9-year-old boy who had all been in the Ford. Benitez was also treated for minor injuries.

He was charged with reckless driving, hit and run and driving without a license.

Prior to this fatal crash, Benitez was involved in a separate accident before fleeing the scene. The 37-year-old woman involved in that one followed Benitez to the fatal crash.

For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on Facebook or Instagram.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories