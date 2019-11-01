Fatal car accident in Woodbridge

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Thursday morning in Prince William County, police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Minnieville Road and Fowke Lane in Woodbridge.

Prince William County police officers arrived and found the passenger of a Toyota Carolla – dead at the scene. The driver collided with a Chevrolet Silverado. Both drivers of the two vehicles were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.

The deceased passenger was identified as 85-year-old Maria Amparo Ruiz. The driver of the Toyota Corolla was identified as a 69-year-old man of Woodbridge, Virginia. And the driver of the Silverado was identified as a 41-year-old man also from Woodbridge. The investigation continues.