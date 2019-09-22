Fatal car accident in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A car crashed into a tree in Fairfax county on Saturday night according to police.
Fairfax County Police Department reports that a driver crashed into a tree on Telegraph Road near Beulah Street. Police say one of the occupants died after being taken to an area hospital, while the other occupants are being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Crash reconstruction detectives are continuing the investigation.
