Fatal bicycle crash in Centreville

CENTREVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — A Friday morning crash in Centreville took the life of one 64-year-old cyclist. This was the first fatal crash involving a bicyclist in the county this year.

Police said that Raymond Buza of Centreville was biking east on Hidden Canyon Road when someone driving a 2017 Hyundai Sonata turned left onto Blueridge View Drive, resulting in a crash. Buza was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene, and police said that alcohol was not a factor in the crash for the driver.

Police are continuing to investigate this accident and ask that anyone with any information contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.

