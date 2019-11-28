Famous Virginia artist opens new exhibit at MSV

"He tears down all barriers with just a stroke of his brush."

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)– If you’re looking for something quiet, fun and educational during the holiday season, the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley recently opened a new exhibit from the famous Virginian Artist Bill Rutherfoord.

Rutherfoord’s “Allegory of No Region” spans 11 different paintings and aims to tear down any social boundaries, including topics like southern identity, Civil War history and genealogy. Historical references extend from Jamestown, to Fort Sumter to the BP gulf oil disaster. Rutherfoord’s works are the largest paintings ever shown in the MSV and took eight years to complete.

“He uses the characters brer fox and brer rabbit as representations and exploitation and other various social issues,” said MSV Director of Exhibition Corwyn Garman.

Rutherfoord’s pieces will be on display until January 2020.