Family and friends grieve after a 17-year-old boy was shot to death in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A 17-year-old boy is dead after being shot to death Monday in Woodbridge.

The Prince William County Police Department was called to the 4700 block of Still Lane around 11 a.m. to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found the boy suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers immediately performed CPR on the teen who died from his injuries.

WDVM spoke to Edwin Santos, the teen’s cousin.

“Yesterday we spent the day together actually at a birthday celebration, we spent the night there, and then in the morning, I guess this all happened today,” said Santos.

He’s still in shock after what unfolded.

“It’s just sad to see how today’s society, they resort to violence and to, I guess murder in a sense, instead of dealing with the problems person to person,” explained Santos.

Miguel Pereira, who said he’s a local Pastor, said the boy was full of life, always laughing and smiling.

“I knew him since he was a child, you know, a young kid, always a happy kid. As he grew up, I’d always advise him ‘Hey do well in school.’ I know he was at some point involved as a defensive lineman for his high school,” stated Pereira.

They both emphasized the need for closure, especially for the teen’s mother.

“The mother is suffering, his grandmother is suffering, family that knows him and loves him is suffering. At the end of the day, we just want information,” expressed Pereira.

Neighbors said they heard the gunshots. They also said they weren’t surprised by the violence occurring in the area. They hope authorities can put the pieces together.

If you have any information about the shooting, you can speak with the police department anonymously by calling 703-792-7000 or submitting a webtip online here.