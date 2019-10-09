Families protest school’s response to bullying allegations

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — Parents and students are upset after bullying allegations surfaced at a Warren County middle school.

Protesters lined up outside Skyline Middle School Wednesday morning, posters in hand, taking a stance against bullying.

“We have to protect our kids,” shouted organizer Jamie Brown, who says her son Elijah, 12, has been a victim of bullying at the school. “But we can only do it if we come together.”

Elijah has cerebral palsy and Brown says he has been bullied by some of his classmates, even punched in the stomach so hard by one child, the balloon in his feeding tube ruptured. Brown says it got so bad at school, her son left the building one day for an unknown amount of time.

Elijah’s sisters joined the protest in support of their little brother.

“I don’t want my handicapped brother being bullied,” said Elijah’s sister Madyson Dodson, 17, who says she also experienced bullying and harassment at Skyline High School. “It’s sad, you know? We have to stop this. And I’m glad so many people showed up today.”

Much of the conversation around bullying at the schools has happened online, through community Facebook groups and a page started by Brown called The bullying stops here Front Royal Virginia, with many parents commenting about their children being bullied at the county’s middle and high schools.

On Tuesday, Virginia State Police confirmed that at the request of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, troopers are investigating an incident at Skyline Middle School in which a student with disabilities was allegedly assaulted by at least two other students.

Skyline Middle School’s principal Robert Johnston declined to comment, but released a statement which read in part:

“We believe that all students have the right to live and be educated in a safe, caring and supportive environment with mutual respect and courtesy….We are here to help support and grow engaged, healthy children into engaged, healthy young adults who are ready for the academic challenges of high school.” Robert Johnston,

Skyline Middle School Principal

In the open letter, Johnston also cited several programs the school district offers to prevent bullying, correct the behavior of bullies, and support those who are bullied.

But Brown says those programs aren’t stopping the problem in the classroom.

“If I was doing this, letting all this go on in my house, he wouldn’t even be at my house, he would be removed. But yet the school can continually do this and get away with it,” she said. “There are a lot of staff that is wonderful here, people that are advocates for my son. But there are some that are just letting things slip though and they have to be held accountable.”

Brown has faced backlash from some adults in the community. During the protest, a man drove and in front of reporters and children, he cursed at Brown, before driving up the hill into the school parking lot. But Brown says she won’t back down.

“I don’t want […] you interviewing me in two years from now and my son’s killed himself over this,” she said. “I’m standing up, there’s no more. We all have to stop this.”

Some people have suggested Brown pull her son from the school to keep him safe, but she says doing so isn’t fair to other kids left behind.

“They should all feel safe to go to school. Every child deserves that,” she said, including the students who are bullying her son.

Brown has pressed charges against two of the children who have allegedly assaulted Elijah, but says she doesn’t want them to be punished. She simply wants to keep her son safe and for the kids who bullied him to get help.

Elijah has his own message for kids being bullied.

“You can join this group and we can help you from Stop Bullying,” he said, referring to the group his family has started. “You can come support us and we can support you, and make you happy and make you feel safe at school.”

The family says they plan to protest every Wednesday at 7 a.m. outside the school until more action is taken to keep all students safe at school.

Skyline Middle School Principal Robert Johnston’s full letter can be read below: