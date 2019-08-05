Falls Church woman dies after being hit by a stolen car

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — A South Riding, Virginia man is facing charges after a crash that left a Falls Church woman dead.

Detectives believe David Francis, 46, lost control of his truck causing it to exit the roadway and hit 60-year-old Betty Bernstein-Zabza who later died at a local hospital.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of Shreve Road and Hickory Street in Falls Church. Police say the victim was walking on a pedestrian pathway adjacent to Shreve Road with a child. They entered a crosswalk that connected the pathway to a sidewalk when they were hit. Francis allegedly ran from the scene but was arrested a short time later. The juvenile was treated for minor injuries.

“A preliminary investigation reveals that the pick-up truck Mr. Francis was operating was stolen. Detectives from our crash reconstruction unit do believe that speed and or drugs contributed to this fatal accident,” said 2nd Lt. John Lieb, spokesperson for the Fairfax County Police Department.

Francis was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond.