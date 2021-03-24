Falls Church students will return in-person five days per week

Students will return for five days per week on April 6.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — Falls Church City Public Schools will be returning to in-person instruction five days per week.

On Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Peter Noonan announced that students Pre-K through fifth grade will have the option to return in-person.

For those not yet comfortable, students may also choose to continue learning virtually. Middle and high schools will also be able to return in person four days per week.

Noonan says the high rate of employee vaccination, as well as the low COVID count in the city, contributed to the decision.



“Our percent positivity is less than 2%,” said Noonan. “We were able to vaccinate over 90 percent of our staff in a two-day vaccination clinic that was put together.”

Noonan says roughly 800 students Pre-K through fifth grade will return.