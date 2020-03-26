Falls Church residents volunteer to deliver groceries, medicine

People in the Falls Church area who are in need of either can call 703-982-0736 or fill out a form on the Falls Church Area COVID-19 Aid Facebook page.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — A group of volunteers in Falls Church are shopping for medication and groceries and delivering them to people in need.

People in the Falls Church area who are in need of either can call 703-982-0736 or fill out a form on the Falls Church Area COVID-19 Aid Facebook page.

A coordinator fields the calls and assigns runners to do the shopping and deliveries for free. All deliveries are made without physical contact.

Lead organizers Mike Michener and Ally Bernstein met on the Nextdoor app while they were both offering help to their neighbors. Michener was first inspired when he was visiting Italy during the last week of February, before the country shut down.

“I heard some heartwarming stories about how young Italians are checking on their elderly neighbors and doing their shopping so they can stay home and safe,” Michener posted to Nextdoor.

“Ensuring that the most vulnerable people in our community do not feel forgotten or left behind is our main priority. That would include the elderly, healthcare workers on the front lines who get off duty too late to shop for groceries, low-income families who already face food insecurity or people with mobility issues and disabilities,” Bernstein said.