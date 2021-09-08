Falls Church man’s body found in backyard, son arrested and charged for murder

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — A missing persons report quickly turned into a homicide investigation after a Falls Church man’s body was found in his own backyard. The man’s son has been arrested and charged with murder.

Police first received a missing persons report from a family member for 78-year-old Truman Nguyen of Falls Church on Monday. During their investigation, they found information about a body that was possibly buried in the backyard of Nguyen’s residence on the 3300 block of Nevius Street.

Police uncovered Nguyen’s body buried in the yard. Just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, they arrested Nguyen’s 19-year-old son, Philip Nguyen, and charged him with second-degree murder.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said that this is the fifth time in 2021 that a father, mother or sister has been murdered by a son or brother.

Philip Nguyen is currently being held at the Fairfax County adult detention center without bond.