Falls Church man charged with sexual abuse of a child in daycare

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police and detectives have arrested a 50-year-old man for sexual abuse against a child.

Fairfax County resident Santiago Garcia has been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery. The daycare operated on 2988 Monticello Drive.

According to officials detectives were contacted March 26, after a minor from Digna Alvarado Garcia daycare said that they had been touched inappropriately by Garcia. Detectives said they would like to hear from anyone who is concerned that their child may have had inappropriate contact with Garcia.