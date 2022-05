FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — Meridian High School in Falls Church was on lockdown Thursday afternoon because of what was later discovered to be an accidental alarm.

The alarm was first set off around noon, and Falls Church police responded to the school. People were told to avoid the area.

The all clear was given shortly after. The city of Falls Church sent out a tweet saying that there was “no emergency at Meridian High School.”