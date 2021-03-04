Fairfax woman killed in head-on collision

NOKESVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — An 83-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision with a Mack truck in Nokesville Wednesday afternoon, Prince William County Police say.

Emergency responders reported to the crash around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday. Police say Joyce Evelyn Smith of Fairfax was traveling north on Fleetwood Drive when she crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and struck the truck.

Smith was pronounced dead on the scene, and the truck driver was uninjured.

Police say an investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available at this time.