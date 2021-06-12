Fairfax woman creates ‘stylish’ modest clothing line

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — A Fairfax woman is launching her own modest clothing line, creating “stylish” religious clothing, while also supporting a good cause.

Ameera Hammouda created the clothing line, named AMEERA, with the belief that women shouldn’t have to sacrifice their religious values for a sense of style.

Hammouda says finding modest clothes is also difficult, saying it’s time to create “exciting and accessible” outfits.

A portion of the proceeds will go to different charities, ranging from support for Palestinians after the Gaza attacks to women’s reproductive health.

Hammouda says she is aiming to change and challenge the typical fashion beauty standards.



“I am making sure from the get-go this is a brand that supports diversity, that it’s sustainable as possible. When women buy from AMEERA, they’re not just buying a garment. I like to say they’re buying a companion, clothes that will be with them through life that they’ll wear over and over,” said Hammouda.

AMEERA will officially launch this summer. You can learn more at the brand’s website.