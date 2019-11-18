Fairfax welcomes the holiday season with an annual craft show

This is definitely a family tradition for a lot of people

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The dropping temperatures didn’t stop the warm holiday spirit for residents attending the 33rd annual Fairfax Holiday Craft Show.

Over 4000 people came and participated in the holiday craft show at Fairfax High School to shop around and get deals for the approaching holiday season.

The hallways were filled with smiling faces of shoppers but its also a tradition that families have been coming to for years. Officials say craft vendors come to this annual event from all over the U.S each year.

“This is definitely a family tradition for a lot of people. They come they shop with their moms, they bring their kids, the kids bring their kids like you said 33 years is a long time and people are always leaving with bags and bags of stuff and coming back in buying more stuff” said Katie McCammon, Fairfax community program coordinator.

Officials look forward to holding the 34th annual event next year.