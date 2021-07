FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue officials responded to the area of 5900 block Havener House Way on July 4 around 7 pm to reports of a house fire.

Officials say a grill outside of the home started the fire and it moved to the vinyl siding of the house. The fire didn’t spread to the home, officials say. According to officials, there were no reported injuries or displacement. Overall damage is estimated to be $5,000.