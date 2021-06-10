Fairfax to trademark logo to help market locally made goods

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — During Fairfax County’s board meeting on Tuesday, board members voted to pursue licensing and trademark rights from the Commonwealth of Virginia on a new “Made in Fairfax” logo for local businesses.

New logo.

The “Made in Fairfax” program was launched by the County in 2018, building a local network for over 125 businesses.

Once trademarked by the state, the logo will allow businesses to promote their products as made locally. Board members believe by advertising products as produced in Fairfax, it will promote business exposure among both locals and tourists.

“The future, in terms of “Made in Fairfax” is something that’s distinctive, something that differentiates us, something that you can’t easily buy from somewhere else in the world and that I think is clearly the value of what we’re doing and why this is important,” said Mount Vernon district supervisor, Daniel Storck.

Local Fairfax County businesses can apply to be apart of the “Made in Fairfax” program here.