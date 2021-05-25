Fairfax to open 13 additional voting locations on Saturday

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Three early voting locations opened in Fairfax County last month, but this weekend, the County is opening an additional 13 polling locations, allowing last-minute voters to cast their ballots for the Democratic Primary on June 8.

“As we get closer to the election, that Saturday before Memorial Day, May 29, we will have 13 additional locations, so we’ll have 16 additional locations available for voters to vote early the last week prior to the election,” said the general registrar and director of elections, Scott Konopasek.

According to the County, “all 16 locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 29 and June 5. On weekdays, almost all voting sites will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. — with the exception of the Fairfax County Government Center, Mount Vernon Governmental Center and North County Governmental Center that offer longer hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.”

During this year’s primary, residents will see candidates on the ballot for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and six House of Delegates districts.

Residents will only see Democratic candidates on the ballot as the Republican party already held its Convention in May.

Here’s a list of all 16 voting locations:

If you applied for an absentee ballot, you can drop it off at the 24 hour ballot drop box at the County Government Center or any voting site during normal hours.

For more information, click here.