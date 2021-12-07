Fairfax Teenager charged after posting threats online towards middle schools

Lucas is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A teenager was arrested Tuesday after he posted threats on social media towards a middle school.

Shane D. Lucas, 18-year-old, is charged with threats of bodily injury or death to persons on school property.

Officers with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office saw on social media a photo that included a firearm and made threatening statements towards Farmwell Station Middle School in Ashburn. During the investigation, officers learned that the photo was pulled from the internet.

