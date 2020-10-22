Fairfax teachers union urges FCPS to remain closed for 20-21 school year

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax Education Association, one of the largest teachers unions in Fairfax County, is advocating that Fairfax County Public Schools stay closed for the rest of the school year.

The FEA has written letters to the school board and superintendent urging the school to remain closed until a “scientifically proven” vaccine is widely available.

The FEA has also outlined safety metrics they want to see in place when the school reopens, including HVAC filters, staff provided with medical-grade PPE, and more.

Letter draft to send to school board and superintendent.

“At this point, we do not believe that returning to in-person learning is safe. There are several things in our letter/petition that we think are needed to keep everyone safe and our schools from becoming super-spreaders,” President of FEA, Kimberly Adams.

Adams told WDVM that teachers are eager to get back to the classroom, but they want to make sure everyone will be safe before they feel ready to return.