Fairfax Task Force on Equity and Opportunity presents recommendations to the Board

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– Fairfax officials are shedding light on racial injustices, equity and opportunity within the county through a special task force.

Following nationwide protests over racial injustice, the task force was created to examine systemic racism and inequities. 43 members on the task force came up with recommendations to present to the board to consider, such as:

The circumstances and systems that have made certain places and populations vulnerable. And specifically, how institutional and structural racism have contributed to these situations and conditions;

The voices that must be lifted to better understand and address these issues;

The actions that can be taken to reshape Fairfax County into a place where all can thrive; including what might accelerate or facilitate progress and what stands in the way of progress.

Board Chairman Jeff McKay said “we have to be intentionally looking at those programs and saying ‘are they really open to all people?’ Or are they only designed for a few and if there designed for a few how do we fix that?”

“There are some uncomfortable pieces of the recommendations there were some very uncomfortable conversations, but sometimes uncomfortable is how you move the ball forward,” McKay said.

Until June, plans for implementation will be developed for accepted recommendations in alignment with the county-wide strategic planning process.