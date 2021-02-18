Fairfax Supervisors are looking into more information on youth mental health

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — As many continue to adjust to the ongoing pandemic, Fairfax Supervisors are seeking more information on youth mental health.

The County conducted a youth survey and discovered the increased stresses for young people impacted by COVID-19. Board members want to learn how and to what extent youth are being affected and how remote learning has taken a toll on their mental health.

According to Board Chairman Jeff McKay said, “During the pandemic cancellation of extracurricular programs and implementation of “Social Distancing” practices have left many local youths feels isolated. According to the County’s 2019-2020 youth survey, about 30% of 8-10 and 12th graders experienced depressive symptoms.”