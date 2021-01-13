Fairfax Sheriff’s deputy dies of COVID-19

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Sheriff’s Deputy, Frederick Cameron, often known as “Butch,” died Tuesday morning after losing his battle to COVID-19.

The Fairfax Sheriff’s office wrote in a statement on Twitter:

“With profound sadness, we mourn the loss of Deputy Sheriff Frederick “Butch” Cameron who died in the line of duty today due to COVID-19.”

According to Law Enforcement United, Cameron struggled for weeks battling the virus and stayed determined he was going to beat it. The LEU said in a statement on Facebook, “Butch finished the race and he finished it well.”  

