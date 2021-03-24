Fairfax seeking public input on dog parks

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — WDVM recently reported the Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) was conducting a study over the past two years to inform its plans of constructing more dog parks in the county in the coming years. Tuesday night, the Park Authority presented its findings.

Melissa Cameron from FCPA said the reason behind the survey “was to better understand current dog park use, concerns and preferences.” She explained the survey was digital, over 4,600 people took it and 90% were dog owners.

In the study, residents indicated they wouldn’t drive further than 20 minutes to get to a dog park or walk further than 10 minutes if they live in an urban area. Currently, Fairfax County has 11 dog parks run by FCPA with outlined plans for seven additional parks to meet resident’s travel goals. The county plans to build at least one more park by 2025.

FCPA seeking public input through April 23. To submit a comment, click here. To view the full study, click here.