Fairfax searches for a new chief of police

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County is actively searching for a new chief of police after Chief Edwin Roessler Jr. officially retires in February. Chief Roessler Jr. announced his retirement in early November.

In a release, Fairfax County said they’re conducting a nationwide search to find the next chief of police and want the community’s help to find a chief who will best address issues within the county.

A community survey has been opened to get feedback from the public, asking residents to answer what they think are the most important public safety issues, how satisfied residents are with the community’s relationship with the police, and more.

The survey will close on Friday. For more information and a link to the survey, click here.