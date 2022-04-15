FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) – – Virginia’s largest school system, Fairfax County Public Schools, says it’s limiting some of its COVID-19 testing options due to the low transmission of the virus in the area.

The school system will no longer have optional weekly screenings for all schools. It’s also stopping drive-thru testing at two main locations, including the Gatehouse Administration Center and its Sideburn Center.

School leaders say low levels of COVID-19 cases and a high vaccine rate for students led to the decision.

It’s unclear how teachers, parents, or kids feel about the move.

The school system is still offering a special testing program for students with symptoms of COVID-19.