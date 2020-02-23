Fairfax restaurant prepares for the flood of customers to celebrate National Margarita Day

What were doing different today is where offering infused flights at a reduced price were also doing our orginials four dollars all day long

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– One Fairfax restaurant has been prepping all week for National Margarita Day.

As residents in the community go to different restaurants to get those special happy hour drinks and discounted rates for margarita day, Coyote Grille has been preparing for the flood of customers all week long.

Restaurant owner Tatjana Farr said she along with her staff have been getting there mixes ready to be poured for one of their busiest days.

“What were doing different today is where offering infused flights at a reduced price were also doing our originals four dollars all day long and we also have a tequila tasting test, give away tent, and I also have my food truck that were putting into the parking lot so people can just enjoy a beautiful fun day of drinking margaritas and getting tacos from the truck,” said Farr.

Farr said with George Mason University right around the corner students will also come and enjoy the discounted specials for the day.