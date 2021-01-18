Fairfax residents 65+ or high-risk ages 16-64 now able to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Monday, Fairfax County started scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for residents 65 and older and residents ages 16-64 who have a high-risk medical condition or disability.

Credit: Fairfax County Health Department.

40% of Fairfax’s 1.2 million residents are now eligible to receive the vaccine but county officials say supply is limited, and it could take a few weeks to book an appointment.

Fairfax County Board Chair Jeffrey McKay released a letter stating the vaccine registration site has been experiencing technical difficulties, leading the county to temporarily remove the pre-registration form.

Residents who meet the current vaccine phase requirements must still fill out an appointment questionnaire and then the health department will email you to schedule your appointment.

For more information on how to make an appointment, click here.