Fairfax resident lends helping hand to help local businesses impacted by COVID-19

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — One Fairfax resident is showing appreciation to small family-owned businesses throughout Northern Virginia that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Using social media platforms like Instagram and Youtube, Tarik Hussein shares the stories of family-owned businesses that have been around for years but have now been severely impacted because of the pandemic.

Tarik Hussein, Restaurant Reviewer said, “Seeing you know the owners and how they see someone else cares and want genuinely know their story is what makes it so enjoyable.”

Hussein started this journey in February. His motivation comes from his dad when he owned his own business, witnessing the hard work and struggle his father went through.

“I can resonate with all the restaurants now that are struggling during the pandemic so I just thought why not try and do something to help and get the story out,” said Hussein.

Hussein chooses businesses, talks to the owner of the store, gets fun facts along with their history and shares the information on his platforms to gain exposure from residents, all while grabbing a bite to support.

“The support we’ve gotten so far is what makes this, something to keep me going. You know when I see all of the people are going to the restaurants after I post these videos, that’s what brings joy,” said Hussein.

To follow Hussein’s journey you can watch his reviews here and his Instagram videos.