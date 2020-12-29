Fairfax removes Columbus Day from county calendar

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County supervisors voted to remove Columbus Day from the county calendar as a paid holiday off.

Earlier this month during the county board meeting, supervisors went forward with a unanimous motion to remove the second Monday in October from the county calendar. In the same motion, the supervisors voted to add two other days as holidays.

Juneteenth, June 19, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of slavery, will now be a countywide holiday as well as Election Day.

In October, Governor Northam signed legislation, making Juneteenth a statewide holiday.

