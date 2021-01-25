Fairfax public schools propose boundary adjustment for McLean High School

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools is proposing a boundary adjustment for McLean High School.

According to FCPS, the boundary adjustment is to provide enrollment relief to McLean High School by using available space at Langley High School. Officials said during the 2019-2020 school year, McLean had 2,350 students with a capacity of 1,993 students, and Langley HS had 1,972 students with a capacity of 2,370 students. Longfellow Middle had 1,334 students with a capacity of 1,374 students, and Cooper Middle had 992 students. Once its renovation is complete, the school will have a capacity of 1,120 students.

According to officials, the boundary adjustment process began in December 2019 with meetings at Langley High on December 2, 2019, and McLean High on December 4, 2019, when the process was explained and attendees were encouraged to provide feedback to staff about which areas should be considered in the boundary study.

Before voting on the boundary adjustment, the school board will hold a public hearing Thursday, January 28th.