Fairfax Police search for burglary suspects

GREAT FALLS, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax Police are asking for your help in finding two suspects involved in a burglary and destruction of property.

According to police, around 9:30 p.m. on June 12, the two men broke into the 800 block of Hortense place and caused over $20,000 in damages. Police also said two other homes were broken into and they’re working to see if the incidents are related.

If you recognize these suspects contact Detective LeBlanc at the Reston District Police Station at 703-478-5140.