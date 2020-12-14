Fairfax Police investigating series of assaults

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police are investigating three assaults that happened in Reston and Fair Oaks over the last two weeks…Investigators are trying to determine whether they’re related somehow. On November 27 a woman was assaulted in a hotel hallway and helped investigators put together this composite sketch.
Police say the suspect is either light-skinned black or Hispanic, and he is between 5’10’’ and 6’0’’ tall. Police believe he is in his 20s to early 30s.
The second and third assaults happened on December 3. The first was a robbery in the common area of an apartment complex. Also that day, a woman was sexually assaulted and robbed by a man on a sidewalk.
- ‘Relieved’: US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine
- Company to pay someone $1,000 to binge watch road trip movies
- Major Google outage denies access to millions, prompts flood of memes online
- Today’s system sets the table for major mid-week storm
- Today’s system quickly exiting, Wednesday the day to watch
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App