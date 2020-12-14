Fairfax Police investigating series of assaults

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police are investigating three assaults that happened in Reston and Fair Oaks over the last two weeks…Investigators are trying to determine whether they’re related somehow. On November 27 a woman was assaulted in a hotel hallway and helped investigators put together this composite sketch.

Police say the suspect is either light-skinned black or Hispanic, and he is between 5’10’’ and 6’0’’ tall. Police believe he is in his 20s to early 30s.

The second and third assaults happened on December 3. The first was a robbery in the common area of an apartment complex. Also that day, a woman was sexually assaulted and robbed by a man on a sidewalk.