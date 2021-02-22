Fairfax Police investigate string of burglaries targeting minority-owned businesses

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police are investigating a series of late-night burglaries targeting minority-owned businesses.

Fifteen minority-owned businesses in the county have been burglarized since Jan. 28th, with the majority of these stores being owned by the Asian community.



“In most of these cases, the front doors of the businesses have been broken, either two to four people enter the businesses, taking cash and property before leaving in a vehicle,” said Second Lieutenant James Curry with the Fairfax County Police Department.

1/28/21 Naz Food Annandale 1/28/21 Kogiya Korean BBQ Annandale 1/28/21 Han Bang Korean Restaurant Annandale 2/3/21 Little Saigon Resturaunt Falls Church 2/3/21 Vien Dong Fabrics Falls Church 2/11/21 Halal Market Springfield 2/11/21 Afghan Bistro Springfield 2/17/21 Pica Taco Alexandria 2/17/21 Rice and Spice Thai Cuisine Alexandria 2/17/21 Korean BBQ Bowl Alexandria 2/17/21 Chi Mc Chicken and Beer Alexandria 2/17/21 Matsui Sushi Alexandria 2/17/21 Hollin Hill Variety Store Alexandria 2/17/21 The Pastry Shop Alexandria 2/17/21 River Bend Bistro Alexandria

The targeted businesses have fallen into four main neighborhoods — Alexandria, Falls Church, Springfield, and Annandale. Police say that there is a possibility the burglaries may be connected.



“Our detectives have noticed that this cluster of burglaries do have commonalities, and are continuing to explore the possibility of them being related,” said Curry.

Fairfax County Police hosted an informational session with Korean business owners on Feb. 16th to share tips for protecting their stores. Tinh Phan, the founder of the Virginia Asian Chamber of Commerce, praised the meeting, saying the community should establish connections with local law enforcement.



“Those are the things that we need to take advantage of the protection from our law enforcement,” he said.

Businesses owned by other minority groups were also targeted. Phan says his goal is for the different communities to come together.



“Working together with the Latino community, as well as the African-American community — that is what we are doing we want to pull everybody together,” he said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the burglaries to reach out, in hopes of quickly making an arrest.