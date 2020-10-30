Fairfax Police investigate shots fired in Annandale

ANNANDALE, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax police say that officers responded to a shooting at the 7200 block of Little River Turnpike. The incident occurred around 4 a.m. this morning.
Police say one man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police ask that residents avoid the area as they investigate. No more information is available at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
- Lil Wayne gets backlash after showing support for Trump
- Colorado man denied lottery winnings after missing deadline by 3 days
- Judge Judy to move her gavel to streaming service IMDb TV
- Cactus House hosts benefit concert for a local teen killed in a car accident
- Playing through! Nearly 10-foot-long alligator strolls across Florida golf course
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App