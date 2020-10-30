Fairfax Police investigate shots fired in Annandale

Virginia
Posted:

ANNANDALE, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax police say that officers responded to a shooting at the 7200 block of Little River Turnpike. The incident occurred around 4 a.m. this morning.

Police say one man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police ask that residents avoid the area as they investigate. No more information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

