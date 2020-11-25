Fairfax Police investigate shooting, man hospitalized

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police say they are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police say they reported to the shooting at 4:41 a.m. at the 3400 block of Great Lakes Street in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County.
An investigation is ongoing, and there is no further information at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
