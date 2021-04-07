Fairfax police investigate shooting in Alexandria, one man shot.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County police are investigating a shooting that happened in Alexandria.

Police responded to a shooting in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue in Mount Vernon Tuesday night. According to officials, several people were walking home when they heard gunshots. Police said one of the men in that group was shot and was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Sgt. Hudson Bull, Fairfax County Police said, “We’re asking for the public’s help in this case. If they witnessed anything during last night’s shooting or have information about the suspect in the shooting, we ask them to call 703-246-7800 option 2.”

The victim is expected to survive from his injuries and police say a cash reward is involved in this case.