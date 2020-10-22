Fairfax Police investigate homicide in Falls Church

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in Falls Church on the morning of October 22nd.

Officials responded to the 2300 block of Watters Glen Court for a domestic-related incident. Police said the victim and the suspect are adult males. The scene was blocked off and one person is in custody. As of now this all of the information police have told us, however, we keep you updated as we continue to follow this story.

