Fairfax police investigate fatal pedestrian crash

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police continue to investigate a fatal crash that happened late Sunday night.

Police released information of the incident that happened in McLean. Officers tweeted some details just after midnight Monday morning saying it happened at Chain Bridge Road and International Drive. Officials said the victim was 61-year-old Jose Monjaras of Falls Church.

Monjaras was crossing Chain Bridge Road at the intersection of International Drive without the right-of-way. Police said speed and alcohol were not factors in this incident and the driver remained at the scene.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.