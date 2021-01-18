Fairfax police investigate a serious crash on Leesburg Pike

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police continue to investigate a car crash that left one person hospitalized.

According to officials, the crash happened around 8:30 am Monday, in the area of Leesburg Pike near Gosnell Road in Tysons. Although the crash is still under investigation, what police do know is one person was taken to the hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.

SGT. Greg Bedor said, “We ask that motorist in the area to continue to use police direction as the crash still remains under investigation.”

Officials say Route 7 is now open again.

