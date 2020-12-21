Fairfax Police identify 61-year-old man who shot teen in the face

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — A Falls Church man is behind bars after he reportedly shot a kid in the face.

61-year-old Glenn Myer has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding. As we first told you here on WDVM 25.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Peach Orchard drive where the teen called 911 after he was shot. He said was hiding in a bedroom where Myers was trying to get in. Police said they tried to negotiate with Myers from outside the apartment, but after an unsuccessful attempt, police went into the home and shot Myers in the upper body.

Myers is currently being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.