Fairfax police chief presents 100-day plan to Board

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Tuesday night, Fairfax County’s newly sworn Chief of Police, Kevin Davis, presented his 100-day plan to the County board, detailing the ways he wants to reform the police force.

Davis presented a unique presentation to the board with seven areas he plans to reform, using the word “Fairfax” as the acronym to describe each area.

During the presentation, Davis discussed retention rates and recruitment within the police department, explaining the department is currently down 100 officers.

A priority for Davis is hiring police officers who represent the demographic of the County, specifically by increasing minority and female representation at both patrol and command levels.

“It’s more than just showing an African American police officer or a female police officer, it has to be messaged in a way, that not only can you be one of us, but you can be the next Chief of Police, you can be a homicide detective. We have to find a way to subtly showcase we just don’t want you to join, we want you to join and be a leader,” said Davis.

Davis believes the police department can use social media platforms to its advantage to target minorities in its effort to diversify the police force.

Many local groups are still calling for the Board to fire Davis after accusations from the 1990’s have surfaced. However, the Board continues to back its decision, supporting Davis’ plans and future for the department.