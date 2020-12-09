Fairfax police brace for the holiday season with their Holiday Anti-Theft team

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — All month long, the Holiday Anti-Theft team is working to keep shoppers and retailers safe this holiday season.

The Holiday Anti-Theft team has been around for years to ensure shoppers’ safety and to crack down on theft. Officials receive training focusing on credit card fraud, counterfeit currency, and patrolling malls inside and out. Although COVID-19 has affected the many ways retailers do business, officials hope to see a decrease in crime this year.

2nd Lieutenant, Charles Riddle, Fairfax County Police Department said, “With more people come for more calls of service, and along with that, unfortunately, more crime. We work to combat that the holiday season with the extra officers and those officers are in both uniform and operating in plain clothes. This is a step that the department takes to keep the holiday shoppers safe.”

Officials urge shoppers to be aware of their surroundings and to also lock their cars and put belongings in the trunk.

In 2019, the Holiday Anti-Theft Team recovered nearly $160,000 of stolen merchandise during the holiday shopping season according to Riddle. Officers can be found at the Springfield Mall, Springfield Town Center, Tysons Corner Center, Tysons Galleria, or Fair Oaks Mall this holiday season if you plan to shop and officials said officers are there if you need help.