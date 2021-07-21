Fairfax police ask for public’s help in searching for suspect in robbery and stabbing

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department are asking for help in finding a suspect who attempted to rob a man who was walking on Holmes Run trail on July 7 around 12:50 p.m.

Police said he approached a man, patted him down and demanded money. When the victim told the suspect he didn’t have cash, the suspect walked away. The victim was approached again by the same suspect who stabbed him in the upper body, causing him to be taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 25 to 35 years old. He is described to be around 5’4” and weighing around 125 to 150 pounds with brown eyes, short black hair and a mustache. The suspect was wearing dark clothing and two jackets.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.