Fairfax Police and detectives continue to look for missing Lorton woman, offers $20k reward

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — It’s been over a week since the Fairfax County Police Department and detectives began their search for 72-year-old Emily Lu. They’re now asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Detectives suspect that foul play is involved in her disappearance. On June 4 around 2:26 p.m., Lu’s employer requested a welfare check when she didn’t show up for work. Officials said her car was found in the driveway with groceries purchased from Aldi at 1329 Gordon Plaza in Woodbridge around 7:52 p.m. on June 3. Officials said Lu arrived home but never took all of her groceries inside.

Jenny, Emily Lu’s daughter said, “It is extremely unlike her to not give word to her work and not show up as she was extremely devoted to her family, her clients and everybody. We’re very worried, do not hesitate to give any tips, to call the police, to call the line, we want her back.”

Crime solvers are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to Lu’s whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to contact our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 6. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477),