Fairfax planning commission rejects flag ordinance proposal

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County’s planning commission has voted against a flag ordinance proposal, first brought to the board in February by the Zoning Ordinance Modernization committee (zMOD).

The ordinance proposal outlined guidelines to restrict the size, height and number of flags a resident or business could display. The proposal struck up controversy among many Fairfax residents concerned by the regulation of their right to fly American flags.

Planning commission Vice Chairman, John Ulfeder, spoke up about the proposal during the meeting.

“I felt that it was a solution looking for a problem and I suspect, based on a lot of the comments we’ve received, that a lot of other people perceived it the same way, that if it ain’t broken, don’t fix it. So I will hardily support the motion to recommend denial for this proposal,” said Ulfeder.

Last week, WDVM reported on the discussion with the planning commission regarding the ordinance and the public’s concerns voiced during a public hearing in February.