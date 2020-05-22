Fairfax Parks will being reopening in time for Memorial Day weekend

We will figure out the safest way to operate

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– With Memorial Day weekend almost here, Fairfax parks and parking lots will begin reopening.

Fairfax Park Authority officials said many park amenities will be closed such as restrooms, dog parks, nature centers and visitor centers along with athletic fields. However, visitors will be able to use trails, fishing docks, equestrian rings, and the open park space. Officials said phased reopening is a step in the right direction.

Judy Pedersen, PIO for Fairfax County Park Authority said, “This is a phased reopening so we will start to see more of our amenities opening as we work through PPE issues and train our staff. Also we will figure out the safest way to operate.”

Pedersen said there are park monitors in the field, however they don’t have any enforcement authority. Pedersen said she hopes residents will follow CDC guidelines to ensure people remain safe.