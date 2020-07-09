Fairfax Park Authority seeks part time summer employees

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Park Authority is seeking to hire seasonal applicants for summer positions, the county is looking to hire nearly 150 workers.

Officials said some positions available will be for golf courses, waterfront parks, maintenance, and a variety of other jobs and they do not expect to have a hard time filling positions despite the pandemic. However the parks will continue to ensure workers safety.

Judy Pedersen, PIO, Fairfax County Park Authority said, “This year because of COVID-19 and the fact that many of our parks were closed and our facilities are just re-opening a bit later we still have a lot of slots open. We’ve received many applications so far.”

Park officials said they have worked closely with the county’s health department to ensure facilities and work spaces meet all national and state level safety criteria.

